Heat Advisory continues; chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The Heat Advisory continues today with heat index values between 105-109 degrees. Early morning showers will dissipate but still can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the morning commute, most look to stay dry. Warm and muggy this morning with clouds breaking apart and allowing a little bit of sun for the late morning and early afternoon.

A slow-moving cold front will glide through this afternoon and evening increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms, a few storms today may contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A few left-over showers will be possible as the front stalls out over the area on Thursday but by Thursday evening the front pushes south and our rain chances diminish.

More sun and less humidity on Friday with highs in the low to middle 90s, the dry trend will continue into Saturday as well but we’ll a little more cloud cover. Watching a small disturbance on Sunday that could bring us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.