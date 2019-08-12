HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index values between 104-109 degrees; isolated shower possible

Dangerous heat continues today with heat index values between 104-109 degrees, stay safe by wearing light/loose fitting clothing, taking breaks if you must be outside and drinking plenty of water.

This morning: Warm and muggy start with temperatures in the 70s, a few areas may see a little bit of patchy fog but any low visibility should improve by 9/10 AM.

This afternoon: Very hot with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will rise to the middle to upper 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, most will stay dry, but a couple could see a brief downpour. If you happen to get under one of these showers your temperature will cool off.

Tonight: Any showers and storms that form will end by sunset, the warm temperatures and humidity will stay with most of the area dropping into the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Even hotter with highs mostly in the upper 90s and heat index values still over 100, can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon and early evening.