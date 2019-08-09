HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index values between 105-107 degrees this afternoon and early evening

Heat Advisory: Barbour, Bullock, Macon and Russell counties until 9 PM CDT

Heat Advisory: Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Sumter, Stewart and Webster counties until 8 PM EDT

This morning: Mild and muggy with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, a little bit of cloud cover but this will break apart leaving us with a mix of sun and high clouds throughout the morning.

This Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up quickly. Highs today in the middle to upper 90s but it will feel more like the triple digits which is why we have the heat advisory for some areas. We do have a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, any storm that forms will produce heavy rain and if you get under one you are one of the lucky few as this will cool off the temperature but unfortunately it will not reduce the humidity.

Tonight: Any showers or storms will end then become mostly clear with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s

Saturday: Another hot day with highs in the middle to upper 90s, still feeling like the triple digits but heat index values should be below advisory criteria, but this will need to be monitored. A chance for an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon can not be ruled out.