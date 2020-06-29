Heat & Humidity are here to stay, and so are the showers each afternoon

The heat and humidity combined is bringing us into the seasonal oppressive conditions of late June and early July. This being said heat index values will be in the lower 100s for the second day bin a row, with only little relief from rain that would be widespread. Wednesday this all changes with widespread coverage for showers and thunderstorms.

These storms are developing in what we meteorologists call the upstream “flow” and this pattern makes it easy to track because these will be long lived thunderstorm complexes developing northwest and drifting south and east. Theses storms mid-week, will likely become severe and that is why we will be in a marginal risk.

Tropical Forecast: Thursday through the 4th of July we will be watching closely for isolated storms and the northern Gulf across the Florida panhandle for a tropical low-depression may form and bring either coastal heavy rainfall or even rainfall here locally., We will watch this Holiday weekend.