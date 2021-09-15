Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue

Update (Sept. 15, 2021 at 8:34): a suspect is barricaded inside one of the apartments, Columbus Police have confirmed.

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — Heavy police presence at a small apartment complex on Hilton Ave. in Midtown.

More than two dozen officers on the scene, including Columbus Police and Muscogee County Prison, are congregated in front of the town-home style apartment. Several police officers have ballistic shields out. The apartment is near Wynton Road in a residential area.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather additional information.

