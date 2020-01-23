Two police officers injured after traffic stop turns into police chase

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say an officer has been struck by a fleeing vehicle after a routine traffic stop.

The officer was engaged in a routine stop at Ashley Station Apartments off Talbotton Road in midtown Columbus, when the suspect suddenly fled the scene in the vehicle, striking the officer with the car in the process.

Officials say the officer fired one shot at the vehicle but did not hit anyone inside.

There was a heavy police presence at Ashley Station as of 10:30 p.m. where police are investigating following the incident. Police tape is up around the scene.

After the suspect fled, police pursued. The suspect hit another vehicle head-on at the corner of 13th Street and 10th Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchik says police spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on 10th Avenue and attempted to stop it. The vehicle continued down the roadway without stopping. When the suspect vehicle turned onto 13th Street, it hit another vehicle head-on. The suspects in the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran away on foot with police in pursuit. A short time later, those who fled the scene were taken into police custody.

Slouchik says while in pursuit of those suspects, a second officer was injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle has been taken into Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. There is currently no information about that individual’s condition.

Slouchik says there is no condition update on either of the officer injured.

Officials say to expect delays on the road. They are asking everyone to avoid the site of the collision and Ashley Station.