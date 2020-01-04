Heavy police presence at Auburn’s Cook Out restaurant near mall

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police tell News 3 a 17-year-old suffered minor injuries in a Friday night shooting at the Cook Out restaurant along Opelika Road near the Auburn mall.

The shooting happened late Friday night. News 3 is waiting to confirm in the shooting happened inside the restaurant or outside in the parking lot.

We are also waiting to see if a person of interest is in custody or if police have made an arrest.

News 3 will update you as soon as we can with more information on this developing story.