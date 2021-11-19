Man shot in parking lot at SunTrust bank on Auburn Avenue

UPDATE 11/19/2021 6:20 p.m. – According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, a man was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the SunTrust bank located at 2050 Auburn Avenue.

Williams said the man was sitting in his vehicle just after leaving the bank when the shooting happened.

The man was shot in the arm and has non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment following the shooting.

Details about the suspect in the shooting have not been released. Anyone with information on this case should call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the SunTrust bank on Auburn Avenue.

Multiple police units are on scene and crime scene tape is up.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.