Columbus Police investigating shooting near Fox Elementary School

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 500 block of 38th Street, across the street from Fox Elementary School.

Right now there is no information on the status of the victim.

Investigators are collecting evidence at the home where the shooting happened.

A witness on the scene says they heard shots fired.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence near Fox Elementary School in the North Highlands neighborhood.

Multiple police units have responded to 38th Street.

Crime scene tape has been placed around a house there.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the scene. More information will follow.