LUMPKIN, Ga (WRBL) - Seven CoreCivic employees that work at the Stewart County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19. According to legal documents obtained by News 3, there are now five detainees who've tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 more suspected cases within the detainees.

Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs manager for Core Civic the Nashville-based corrections company that operates Stewart, says the employees are all in regular communication with their healthcare providers for medical guidance. "Notification was made to other employees or contractors who may have been in contact with the individuals who tested positive. We have directed those employees who are known to have had direct contact with these individuals to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC," Gustin said in a statement to News 3.