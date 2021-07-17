Police investigate double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police were called out to a shooting on Palmetto Avenue.



Columbus police are investigating a double homicide. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed the death of Larry Walton, 27, who was pronounced dead at 11: 59 am and Christopher Jenning, 21, who was pronounced dead at 12:01 pm. Both victims will be sent in for an autopsy.

News 3 will keep you updated

Columbus Police are investigating an incident that took place on Palmetto Avenue. News 3 will keep you updated.