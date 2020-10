COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – There is a heavy Columbus Police presence at the corner of Elizabeth Canty Place and Cusseta Road.

The Columbus S.W.A.T team is also on scene.

Some members of the S.W.A.T team are going in and out of on an unidentified apartment/condo across from Elizabeth Canty.

News 3 is awaiting the details of the scene from police.

Stay with us for more updates.