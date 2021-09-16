Heavy police presence remains on Hilton Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – EMS arrived on scene of Hilton Avenue between 13th street and 15th street around 6:20 a.m. This portion of the street remains blocked off by Columbus Police Department. EMS left the scene approximately 10 minutes later at 6:30 a.m.

CPD confirmed that early on the Wednesday morning of Sept. 15, the suspect a Muscogee County correctional officer barricaded himself inside an apartment at Hilton Avenue Condominiums.

Police and the Incident Management bus are still on scene.

A reporter is currently on the scene and there are no new details at this time.

