Heavy storms in the Chattahoochee Valley cause flooding on riverwalk

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Chattahoochee Riverwalk remains flooded after heavy rainfall affected our area from the past couple of days.

Water experts say the water on the river currently sits at 40,000cubic feet per second, making levels hit at its high mark.

The normal range of the flow is from 900 cubic feet per second to about 13,000. Water activities are canceled, ensuring everyone’s safety.

“The riverwalk is underwater so it’s very high right now. For our rafting and kyacking operations we dont operate at these levels due to safety concerns and it’s not a good level to be out there,” says Daniell Gilbert, Whitewater Express Manager.

Gilbert says this is not the worst he’s seen. A few years back, the water levels on the river sat at 100,000 cubic feet per second.