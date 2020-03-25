Help available for small-business owners hit by border closure

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (Border Report) — Like many other border towns, San Ysidro has been hit hard by the border closure. As you stroll along San Ysidro Boulevard, you’ll find lots of locks on doors, businesses have shut down due to the lack of business.

The community sits just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest border crossing in the western hemisphere. Most of its business clientele is from south of the border.

“Ninety-six percent of our business comes from Tijuana,” said Jason Wells, executive director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

“Right now, it’s like walking through a ghost town, San Ysidro Boulevard is so vibrant with pedestrians, blankets everywhere, clothing items and so forth, but to see the town closed it’s surreal,” Wells said.

According to Wells, about 40% of his members will go out of business in a month if no financial help is given.

But assistance is on the way.

“Loans, grants could be available for small businesses, we also understand there will be something coming from the City of San Diego,” Wells said.

Wells mentioned the Small Business Administration will oversee the distribution of support.

Plus, corporate giant Facebook has also announced it will provide financial help for small businesses affected by Covid-19, Wells said.

“We don’t have all the details, but this is a positive sign,” he said

