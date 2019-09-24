Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Chilling video released by the Columbus Police Department shows the last person 26-year-old Dontrell Williams saw before he was robbed of his life.

CPD wants the public to take a good look at the surveillance images from the crime scene, the Circle K convenience store located at Forest and Floyd Roads in Columbus. Sometime before 3 am on Monday, September 23, the man in the image below entered the store, just before Williams was murdered by being shot multiple times.

The suspect is wearing a mask to disguise himself, but CPD hopes someone will notice something about the suspect that revels his identity.

The image reveals the man’s mask, camouflage jacket, gloves and dark pants. Notice he’s also wearing some sort of reflective safety vest.

If anything about this person makes you believe you may know his identity, please call 911 or Detective Sherman Hayes with the Columbus Police Homicide Division, (706) 225-4268. You may email Detective Hayes at shayes@columbusga.org.