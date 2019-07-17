Help needed for benefit motorcycle ride for Troup Co. Deputy battling cancer

TROUP CO., Ga. (WRBL) – A dedicated deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer and has been given a poor prognosis.

Now, his law enforcement brothers and sisters are asking the community to surround Deputy Billy Baker and his family with support and love.

“At only 57-years-old, Billy has been in law enforcement nearly 35 years and has dedicated his life to service for the community. We remain hopeful that he will beat the odds and defeat cancer but we need your help,” shared Sgt. Stewart Smith with Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Services, and the Blue Knights of Georgia are hosting a motorcycle/Jeep/hot rod ride as a fundraiser for Billy and his wife Misty on August 10, 2019. The medical bills are mounting and Billy is quickly running out of sick time to cover his expenses while he is out of work.

“We are asking for anyone that could, to consider donating an item for a live auction to be held at the ride on 8/10/19. This could be tools, an oil change, a stay at a beach condo, or any type of item or service someone would be interested in bidding on,” shared Smith.

If anyone would like to donate an item or give to the cause, you may contact Lt. Nathan Taylor at 706-883-1616 or email ntaylor@troupco.org.

Smith say more details will be coming on the ride but please mark your calendars so we can all show appreciation to Billy for his service.