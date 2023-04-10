COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society will host a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Day for unowned feral cats on April 15.

This event is for outdoor, 3 months or older cats only. In addition to spay-neuter, all cats will receive a rabies vaccine, an FVRCP vaccine, a dose of flea medication, and a mandatory left ear tip.

Community members can drop cats off between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Pick up time is 4 p.m.

Non-Muscogee County residents will be charged $35 per cat. No limit to the number of cats.

For more information, visit Paws Humane Society website.