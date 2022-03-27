ALABAMA – Jersey Mike’s will be giving back to a nonprofit on Wednesday, March 30, but it won’t be a typical profit-sharing fundraiser.
Jersey Mike’s will be giving every dollar of every sale (not just the profits) to the Special Olympics and Team Alabama. Nearly 200 athletes are preparing to compete at the 2022 Games in Orlando, scheduled to be held June 5-12. Every location in the state will be participating in the fundraiser, and here’s where you can buy a sub to support athletes from the Yellowhammer State:
- 1114 1st St N, Suite 300, Alabaster, 35007
- 2081 S College St, Suite A, Auburn, 36832
- 1850 Cherokee St, Suite C, Cullman, 35055
- 29660 AL-181, Daphne, 36526
- 104 Rock Bridge Road, Suite 3, Dothan, 36303
- 2070 S Mckenzie St, Foley, 36535
- 404 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, 35903
- 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suite 113, Hoover, 35244
- 6290 University Drive, Suite B, Huntsville, 35806
- 4800 Whitesburg Drive, Suite 20, Huntsville, 35802
- 8000 Madison Blvd, Suite D104, Madison, 35758
- 3151 Dauphin St, Mobile, 36606
- 7448 Airport Blvd, Suite C, Mobile, 36608
- 4439 Rangeline Service Rd N, Suite B1, Mobile, 36619
- 7751 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, 36117
- 3150 Overton Rd, Mountain Brook, 35223
- 2336 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika, 36801
- 252 Oxford Exchange Blvd, Oxford, 36203
- 2405 Dr. John Haynes Drive, Pell City, 35125
- 1478 Cotton Exchange, Suite A, Prattville, 36066
- 31 Shell Road, Saraland, 36571
- 1207 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, 35401
- 1031 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, 35216
Alabama’s fundraiser is part of a nationwide campaign and Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money so every qualifying athlete can attend the Games, while raising more than a record $15 million during last year’s March Month of Giving. The fundraiser will go on all day at all locations in Alabama.