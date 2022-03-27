ALABAMA – Jersey Mike’s will be giving back to a nonprofit on Wednesday, March 30, but it won’t be a typical profit-sharing fundraiser.

Jersey Mike’s will be giving every dollar of every sale (not just the profits) to the Special Olympics and Team Alabama. Nearly 200 athletes are preparing to compete at the 2022 Games in Orlando, scheduled to be held June 5-12. Every location in the state will be participating in the fundraiser, and here’s where you can buy a sub to support athletes from the Yellowhammer State:

1114 1st St N, Suite 300, Alabaster, 35007

2081 S College St, Suite A, Auburn, 36832

1850 Cherokee St, Suite C, Cullman, 35055

29660 AL-181, Daphne, 36526

104 Rock Bridge Road, Suite 3, Dothan, 36303

2070 S Mckenzie St, Foley, 36535

404 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, 35903

1851 Montgomery Highway, Suite 113, Hoover, 35244

6290 University Drive, Suite B, Huntsville, 35806

4800 Whitesburg Drive, Suite 20, Huntsville, 35802

8000 Madison Blvd, Suite D104, Madison, 35758

3151 Dauphin St, Mobile, 36606

7448 Airport Blvd, Suite C, Mobile, 36608

4439 Rangeline Service Rd N, Suite B1, Mobile, 36619

7751 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, 36117

3150 Overton Rd, Mountain Brook, 35223

2336 Tiger Town Pkwy, Opelika, 36801

252 Oxford Exchange Blvd, Oxford, 36203

2405 Dr. John Haynes Drive, Pell City, 35125

1478 Cotton Exchange, Suite A, Prattville, 36066

31 Shell Road, Saraland, 36571

1207 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, 35401

1031 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, 35216

Alabama’s fundraiser is part of a nationwide campaign and Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money so every qualifying athlete can attend the Games, while raising more than a record $15 million during last year’s March Month of Giving. The fundraiser will go on all day at all locations in Alabama.