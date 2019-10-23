Henry Thomas, star of ‘E.T.’, arrested for DUI in Oregon

This image provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows booking photos of actor Henry Thomas. Authorities say Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” was arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon. The 48-year-old was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The actor best known for playing Elliot in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” was arrested for DUII in Tualatin Monday night.

Tualatin Police said Henry Thomas, 48, was found in a stationary car on Lower Boones Ferry Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers did a field sobriety test and then took Thomas into custody. He is in the Washington County Jail for a misdemeanor DUII charge.

Thomas has 67 credits to his name in the IMDB database. Among them are roles in “Gangs of New York,” “Legends of the Fall,” and more recently roles on the TV series “Sons of Liberty,” Betrayal,” “The Mentalist” and “CSI.”