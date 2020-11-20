Here we go again. TP vanishing from some east Alabama shelves

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Families are once again seeing store shelves emptying toilet paper, paper towels, and sanitizing wipes. As the second wave of COVID-19 hits, store shelves are starting to get hit too.

“It won’t hurt in case Covid gets bad again; you are already stocked up and ready for it,” said Karen Gibson.

Gibson grabbed what her mom needed, and that’s all, from the toilet paper aisle at an Auburn Walmart, where supplies are already dwindling.

At Sams, there were only five of the big containers of tissue paper, so I got one of them yesterday. I told my husband to go back this morning to get my mom some, and they are all out. I heard there is supposed to be a shortage,” said Gibson.

Companies like Charmin are reassuring customers by issuing statements on the websites and social media accounts:

“We’ve seen many questions and comments and know you’re concerned about finding our products in-store or online. We understand how frustrating this is and want you to know we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously. We are producing and shipping Charmin at record highs and working on getting it to retailers as fast as humanly possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo! Thanks so much for your loyalty and patience. From our family to yours, please stay safe and remember to spare a square for your neighbor.”

Meanwhile, some stores are limiting quantities families can buy while others are first-come, first-serve.

“Couple of days ago they were empty in our area, around mobile, I didn’t look in this store, but I am ready. Why do you think people are hoarding toilet paper again? Because they are expecting a lockdown,” said Sue Runk.

If you do feel the need to stock up, you are urged not to hoard. Only buy what your family needs and leave the rest for others.