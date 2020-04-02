Here’s how you can donate meals directly to EAMC’s healthcare heroes

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – From parking lot prayer vigils during a shift change, to donating meals, and personal protective equipment – the east Alabama community is showing healthcare heroes at East Alabama Medical Center how much they are loved and appreciated during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

EAMC continues to urge people to shelter at home as much as possible and flatten the curve. The request may make it difficult for those in the community who want to help. So, an online portal has been created for people to donate directly to EAMC.

“Over the past two weeks, the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce, as well as area businesses and individuals in our community, have provided meals to EAMC employees on the frontline of COVID-19 who are working hard to help hospitalized patients recover. Due to extended work hours and restrictions in place to protect patients and staff, employees are not able to leave their work areas or have easy access to meals. Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in donating funds for staff meals needed during COVID-19 may do so now through the EAMC Foundation. A specific fund has been set up by the Foundation to help with such donations,” shared EAMC Spokesperson John Atkinson.

Here’s the link to where you can donate: EAMC RELIEF FUND FOR COVID-19