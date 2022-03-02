AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) -An Auburn police officer is honored for his heroism after pulling an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle. The officer injured himself prying the windshield back with a crowbar and then his hand- saving the driver’s life.

Tuesday, Chief Anderson presented a Letter of Commendation to Officer William “Bill” Schallock.

“On Jan. 30, 2022, Officer Schallock pulled an unconscious driver from a burning wrecked vehicle by using a crowbar to pry loose the windshield, eventually removing it by hand. Through his heroic actions, he received cuts and suffered from smoke and fire retardant inhalation. These actions reflect the high regard our officers place on the safety of the community and serve as a shining example of the caliber of officer we wish to represent Auburn Police Department,” said the letter.

The community is thankful for Officer Schallock’s dedicated services to strangers in their time of need.