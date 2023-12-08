LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – When a child stops breathing, the sensation of helplessness envelops a parent. The feeling is pure fear and desperation as they cry out for anyone to help your child. This month Deputy Jacob Cook of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is being honored for answering the call.

The body cam video shows Deputy Cook pull up to the house in his patrol car, simultaneously opening his door while putting his vehicle in park. As he rushes towards the crying mother, kneeling with her baby in their front yard, Deputy Cook immediately asks for the child and begins to reassure mom baby is going to be okay. Deputy Cook starts emergency actions to clear the baby’s airway while awaiting an ambulance. When paramedics arrive Deputy Cook provided critical information, letting them know he felt the baby had stopped breathing when he was clearing her airway, but was breathing again and could be having seizures. Inside the ambulance, the child received exceptional care from Smiths Station Fire and Rescue paramedics.

Deputy Cook stayed with the child and comforted her when she began to cry hard, a glorious sound signifying the baby’s airway was getting oxygen.The baby was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department, treated, and released. We understand Deputy Cook has remained in touch with the family.

Next week Deputy Cook will be honored for December’s #FirstFridayHero at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Columbus’ First Friday Hero program celebrates individuals like Deputy Cook, raising awareness about their positive contributions to the Chattahoochee Valley. This recognition emphasizes the significant role these heroes play in making a difference in the lives of those they serve.

As Deputy Jacob Cook takes the spotlight as the #FirstFridayHero, this heartening story serves as a reminder of the selfless dedication of local law enforcement and emergency responders who work tirelessly to keep their communities safe and secure.