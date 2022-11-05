LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The tightly contested U.S. Senate race made a quick stop in West Georgia Friday afternoon.

Republican challenger Herschel Walker spoke to more than 350 people at a rally in LaGrange.

Thursday, an Emerson College poll showed Sen. Raphael Warnock with a 49-47 advantage. Two percent of the voters were undecided.

With that backdrop, Walker was throwing red meat to his Republican base Friday afternoon in LaGrange.

And he brought along some friends, including former Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii..

Walker talked about inflation, high gas prices, and economic troubles.

Walker called this a “spiritual fight.”

“And they should have heard me at the beginning when I told them I was that warrior for Christ,” Walker said. “I am not a politician. God needs warriors right now because we are in a spiritual battle.”

But he saved his sharpest words for Warnock.

“Right now, I am battling a man who I think is a Marxist,” Walker said. “He wants to abolish the family. He wants to abolish the police. He wants to abolish the court system. He wants to abolish this United States of America.”

WRBL reached out to the Warnock campaign and got this response from Press Secretary, Sarafina Chitika.

“Georgians are voting in record numbers because they see the clear choice they have in this election between Reverend Warnock and Herschel Walker, who has proven he isn’t fit to represent the people of Georgia – from his lies about every aspect of his life to his record of disturbing behavior he hasn’t answered for,” the statement read.

Gabbard introduced Walker and said he would be a strong voice for the military.

“But I am standing here in support of Herschel Walker because he’s a man of the people,” she said. “He’s a man on a mission. He’s loyal to serving you, the people of Georgia and the people of this country.”

Walker made a quick stop in Newnan before the LaGrange rally.