Hershey’s, Yuengling debut chocolate beer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is a limited edition beer that has been in the works for a year but wasn’t released until company officials felt the timing was just right.

The blend has people buzzing, and rightly so. The drink is a love child of Pennsylvania icons.

“We’re celebrating our 190th anniversary this year, and they’re 125 years old, so you put together that 300 years of experience and it’s almost like a match made in heaven,” said Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations for Yuengling.

The heaven-sent creation is only around for a limited time, from mid-October through Valentine’s Day.

“This will only be available in draft and it will be served at local establishments, bars, restaurants, clubs,” said Ernie Savo, director of global licensing and business development of The Hershey Company.

The beer is built off a Yuengling classic.

“We use our dark-brewed Porter, which is one of our recipes that has been in our portfolio for about 190 years,” Yuengling said.

They’ve had 190 years to get it right, so what does it actually taste like?

“I think it’s a lot lighter than you’re gonna expect. Porters, by nature, are a bit of a heavier beer, but the chocolate really smooths it out and rounds out this beer,” Savo said.

“What you get is a full-bodied, full-flavored rich chocolate flavors and overtones to it, which pairs very well savory foods,” Yuengling said.

Both companies say the response so far has been explosive, so if sales go well, perhaps they might draft a second round.

“You’re gonna have to wait and see,” Savo said.

To find a venue near you where the beer is on tap, click here.