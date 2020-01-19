HFD: HPD Officers injured in Waikiki, house on fire

Video courtesy Eric Clark
HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department reports officers are injured in the Waikiki area on Hibiscus Drive.
It happened this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department is responding a fire where the shooting happened.
Video Courtesy Leslie D.
Traffic in the area is backed up.

