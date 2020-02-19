High Chattahoochee river water levels slows down business for Whitewater express

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Due to heavy rainfall in the past four days there have been high water levels in the Chattahoochee river causing an impact to business for Whitewater Express.

The normal range of flow in the river is from 900 cubic feet per second to about 13,000 cubic feet. Currently the river is sitting at about 27,000 cubic feet, according to water experts.

“Well for your average kayaker, now is not the time just for safety precautions and what not your going to want to wait until the summer time when the flows are at a more reasonable level,” said Daniell Gilbert the store manager of Whitewater Express.

Over the past month Whitewater express has not seen there normal business traffic, because of the high water levels.

“It certainly slows us down just a little bit we focus more on our zip lining during this time of year, and we do a lot of marketing trying to get people to come down here to Columbus,” said Gilbert.

Despite the off season, this time of year gives the business time to get ahead on with planning for the busy summer hours, according to Gilbert.