COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- High temperatures today maxed out in the lower 50s across the region. Tonight, we will get down to 29 degrees for our low along with clear skies.

An area of high pressure will keep us dry through the end of the week until showers return late Saturday into early Sunday. This is due to a low pressure system and front moving across the southern gulf coast.

Sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday and seasonal temperatures will remain through the forecast period.