High Risk Smokers and Ex-smokers Urged to Get Screened for Lung Cancer

It’s estimated more than 154,000 people in the United States will die this year from lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women. Thursday, November 15 marks the Great American Smokeout. It’s a day set aside each year to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking. This year the focus is on lung cancer screening.

Dr. Daniel Gwan-Nulla of the John B. Amos Cancer Center says lung cancer is the main reason smokers should kick the habit. By the time symptoms show up, the cancer is already advanced. That’s why lung cancer screening is being urged for those in the high risk area. Those are smokers and former smokers 55 and older who meet the following factors.

“If you have at least a 30 pack a year smoking history, that qualifies you for the screening program. If you’re a former smoker, you must have quit within the past 15 years,” said Dr. Daniel Gwan-Nulla, Director of Thoracic Surgery/Oncology, John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Screening allows for the early detection of lung cancer, increasing your odds of survival.

Dr. Daniel Gwan-Nulla is the guest speaker at the Great American Smokeout event at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus Conference Center.

The Lunch and Learn will highlight the importance of lung cancer screening. The event starts at NOON.

If you’re interested in getting screened for lung cancer, you can call 706-320-8825.