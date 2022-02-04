High water in the Chattahoochee attracts whitewater paddlers to the river

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee River flow was high on Friday. But it was not high enough to keep world-class kayakers away.

Friday morning and late afternoon, kayakers who train in the Chattahoochee River for competitions across the world were chasing the waves.

At its peak about 7:30 a.m. the river was at nearly 62,000 cubic feet per second, Normal flow is around 3,000 CFS. Most late-afternoon whitewater rafting is between 9,000 and 13,000 CFS. This was all caused by heavy overnight rainfall Thursday into Friday.

Stephen Wright is from Tennessee but in the winter lives in Phenix City and coaches many of the kayakers who train in Columbus.

“We have been up checking levels since 6:30 a.m. and are excited for this big water because it brings up big waves that we don’t have a chance to surf very often,” Wright said.

It did not take the paddlers long to get into the kayaks and into the river. They were paddling by 8:30.

“So, I woke up this morning around 7:45 and got a text from Luke. It said, ‘Dude.’ So, I checked the river levels, and it was up to 62,000,” said Mason Hargrove, who lives in Phenix City. “So, I jumped in my car as fast as I could. Got here. And got on the river.”

They were surfing a wave near City Mills. And it was a wild ride said Corey Shehan from Lexington, Ky.,

“It was a lot of fun. It was really intense,” he said. “You kind of hold on. It’s throwing you around. Every once in a while, it kind of opens up and you get a great trick. It feels like the best thing in the world.”

These are not waves that someone who just bought a kayak should go out and play in. These guys you have seen here are world-class.

Georgia Power reported Friday morning that nine of the 33 gates at the Oliver Dam were open at the highest flow. By mid-afternoon that was down to seven gates open and the flow was about 48,000 CFS.