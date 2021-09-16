Hilton Avenue suspect in custody

UPDATE 7:31a.m.: Wynnton Elementary School will resume operations as normal today. This comes after the Columbus Police Department issues an all-clear.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon confirmed to News 3 that suspect, Bradley Harp was taken into custody without incident at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 16.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault. Harp was a Muscogee County Prison Correctional Officer.

Columbus Police Department remain on scene at Hilton Avenue between 13th and 15th street. This section of the road remains blocked off at this time.

CPD has been on scene since early Wednesday morning Sept. 15.