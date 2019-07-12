HIRING BLITZ: ALEA adding 100 new State Troopers to Alabama roadways

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A hiring blitz is underway at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The application process is simplified, and more opportunities are available for those interested in a law enforcement career.

Alabama Troopers are beefing up their presence on state roadways. The goal is to save lives and be more visible the motoring public by encouraging them to slow down, wear their seatbelts, and not drive intoxicated or distracted.

“With the continued support of the governor and Alabama Legislature, we are going to continue to hire. We are looking at hiring around 100 troopers in the next 12 months,” said Corporal Jess Thornton. “Our number one goal is saving lives out there on the highway. Troopers all across the state are working at their local posts. Their main objective is to be visible to the public and available to assist. As well as doing enforcement and in return, we will save lives.”

ALEA has streamlined the hiring process making it easier and faster for qualified applicants, with clean backgrounds to be hired. ALEA partnered with the State Personnel Department, so people interested in becoming Troopers do not have to wait to get employed as they have historically.

Now, rather than waiting to take a written test, you only have to submit an application to the State Personnel Department along with evidence you are at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and meet the education requirements required to become an certified police officer in the State of Alabama.

Alabama State Trooper Employment Information

Trooper Thornton says with ALEA – career pathways exist if applicants are interested in SBI investigations, SWAT, Bomb detection, marine patrol, air patrol and more.

“We are looking for good candidates, it doesn’t have to be anyone who has a background in law enforcement, it can be someone 21-years-old with no experience because we are going to train you and get you ready to be a trooper,” he said.

On top of hiring 100 new state troopers, ALEA just began the process of hiring twenty new Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation.

ALEA now has Recruiting Coordinators in each Region of the state responsible for identifying and recruiting high-quality candidates, educating potential candidates, and facilitating the hiring process at a local level.

For more information on applying you can visit ALEA at their website: www.alea.gov/employment