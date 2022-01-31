Historic Goetchius House reopening restaurant doors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years, the historic Columbus staple has sat vacant but this week the Columbus City Council’s vote approved it’s reopening. After 10 years the Historic Goetchius House is reopening its doors, bringing the historic gem back to life.

Many Columbus residents have considered the Goetchius House a Columbus staple where generations of families have fond memories dating back to 1971 when they first opened as a restaurant. The new owners received approval for ‘Special Exception of Use as a Restaurant’ from the Columbus City Council, which was a big deal, as the Columbus Historic district consists mostly of all homes and businesses.

They plan to bring back the historic space with the same family feel, a place for the community, “It’s not for us. The project is not for us, it’s to give back the memories and to give back the good times that everybody has had there. We are there to be friends…. How does my husband say, we don’t own great ideas. Come to us with great ideas and we will make it happen,” said Renata Martoni the Owner of the Goetchius House.

Martoni was brought to Columbus as her son joined the Army and started boot camp at Fort Benning. She says, “that’s when my life changed, and my fears changed.” Her dream is to create a place that feels like home to so many, “that’s the dream, to give to other moms, military moms that come to visit their kids, a place to go and hang out there.”

The 85,000 sq. ft. lot that sits right on the Chattahoochee River plans to reopen its doors at the end of 2022.