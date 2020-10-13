Historic Westville now reopened

The Historic Westville village in Columbus is welcoming visitors again.

Located at 3557 South Lumpkin Road, the living museum of Southern history tells the stories of southern people from a diverse viewpoints. it includes exhibits, homes and attire representing life in the 19th century South.

The village is open fewer days a week, Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. As visitors return, they’ll notice COVID-19 protocols in place such as temperatures taken upon arrival. Masks are required for guests 5 years and older. Guests can remove masks outside if they practice social distancing. Go to westville.org for more safety precautions for visitors.