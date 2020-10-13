Historic Westville now reopened

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Historic Westville village in Columbus is welcoming visitors again.

Located at 3557 South Lumpkin Road, the living museum of Southern history tells the stories of southern people from a diverse viewpoints. it includes exhibits, homes and attire representing life in the 19th century South.

The village is open fewer days a week, Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. As visitors return, they’ll notice COVID-19 protocols in place such as temperatures taken upon arrival. Masks are required for guests 5 years and older. Guests can remove masks outside if they practice social distancing. Go to westville.org for more safety precautions for visitors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 57°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

77° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

76° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 61°

Monday

80° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories