Historical context of protests and race relations

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Over the past few weeks, anti-racist protests have gained momentum across the U.S. after the recent deaths of Ahmed Aubrey in Brunswick Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard brooks in Atlanta.

But how did we arrive at such a pivotal movement and what changes could these protests bring?

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains the new civil rights movement in 2020.

“It’s truly a movement not moment.” Hannah Gebresilassi

The black lives matter movement picks up steam — again — after protesters

The recent killings of unarmed African Americans — usually by white cops.

“We are heartbroken, we are in pain, we cannot eat or sleep properly.We are fighting for our black kings and queens who die at police brutality with unjust violence. Hannah Gebresilassie Atlanta Journalist/Activist

“This is a powdered keg for a long time. I never thought what happened in Minneapolis would be the trigger.” Hank Klibanoff,Emory Professor, Pulitzer Prize Winning Author, Director of the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project, Emory University

“We want to see change and policies and laws that reflect that.” Hannah Gebresilassie Atlanta Journalist/Activist

Protesters say they want hate crime bills passed, confederate statues removed and massive police reform.

“Black kings/queens are taking naps in their car. You know grabbing skittles or running in a park or going to a store. Being black is a crime.” Hannah Gebresilassie Atlanta Journalist/Activist

An Emory professor who covers race relations in Georgia — says we’ve reached a boiling point now — because of years of injustice.

“Particularly in days when you had all white juries. It still works now because there is a perception of black criminality.”

“It is not ok for you to kill someone and lose your job and where is it ok that you kill someone and the worst consequence is you lose your job?”

“The protests are greater than ever. They are sincere. They are heartfelt — just being fed up.”

Activists says racism now being exposed thanks to cell phone technology.

“Until we see justice, we will fight.We are sad, we are mad, we are tired but so are the families who lost loved ones because of police brutality” Hannah Gebresilassie Atlanta Journalist/Activist

Today, President Trump praised police before he signed an executive order to improve police practices and banned choke holds unless it endangers and officer’s life.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the District Attorney could press charges as early as tomorrow for the police officers accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot last Friday.

Those charges could be murder, felony murder or involuntary manslaughter, if any at all.