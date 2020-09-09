History marker names Columbus the birthplace for Women’s Suffrage

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A marker naming Columbus, Georgia the birthplace of Women’s Suffrage has been placed on the grounds of the Government Center.

The sign is located on 10th street behind the Government Center. It was created on behalf of the Historic Columbus Foundation.

The marker is in honor of the great Augusta Howard, who founded the Georgia Women’s Suffrage Association in 1890, and started the first organized effort for Women’s Suffrage right here in Columbus. She was also born in the Fountain City.

“It is so exciting to recognize Columbus and to understand a little bit more about the fascinating history here. It’s something that we can all be proud of especially as we are celebrating all year the Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” said Bridgette Russell the Director of Marketing of the Columbus Museum.

The marker was dedicated on August 26, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women’s right to vote.