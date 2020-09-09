History marker names Columbus the birthplace for Women’s Suffrage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A marker naming Columbus, Georgia the birthplace of Women’s Suffrage has been placed on the grounds of the Government Center.

The sign is located on 10th street behind the Government Center. It was created on behalf of the Historic Columbus Foundation.

The marker is in honor of the great Augusta Howard, who founded the Georgia Women’s Suffrage Association in 1890, and started the first organized effort for Women’s Suffrage right here in Columbus. She was also born in the Fountain City.

“It is so exciting to recognize Columbus and to understand a little bit more about the fascinating history here. It’s something that we can all be proud of especially as we are celebrating all year the Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage,” said Bridgette Russell the Director of Marketing of the Columbus Museum.

The marker was dedicated on August 26, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women’s right to vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories