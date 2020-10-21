‘Hocus Pocus’ returns for virtual reunion day before Halloween

by: Alexa Mencia and Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A “Hocus Pocus” reunion is in the works, just in time for Halloween.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the original Sanderson witches in the cult classic film, are hosting a virtual reunion on October 30.

The “Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” will kick off at 8 p.m. ET with host Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, Midler said in her announcement on Instagram.

Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Kenan Thompson, George Lopez and John Stamos are just some of the many celebrities taking part in the event.

The reunion is part of Midler’s annual fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project, which is dedicated to improving New York City’s infrastructure and greenery. Midler founded the organization in 1995.

Tickets for the one-time showing cost $10.

For more information on how to join in on the virtual Halloween fun, visit the New York Restoration Project’s website.

