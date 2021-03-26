Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders recalled due to fire hazard

Flame King is recalling about 500 of its Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders.

The company says the white propane cylinders manufactured with a handle below the weld on the side could leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

The cylinders can be identified by serial numbers 000001 through 002800, stamped on the unit’s collar. UPC 850015730016 and SKU YSN100HOG are printed on the box.

The Hog 100-pound cylinders were manufactured in Thailand and sold Online at www.amazon.com, www.wayfair.com, www.ebay.com, www.homeDepot.com, and www.walmart.com from January 2020 through October 2020 for about $250.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Flame King for a full refund or free replacement.

Flame King can be contacted Consumers at 844-464-8265 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@flameking.com, or at www.flameking.com/hogrecall or www.flameking.com.

