 

Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders recalled due to fire hazard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flame King is recalling about 500 of its Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders.

The company says the white propane cylinders manufactured with a handle below the weld on the side could leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported. 

The cylinders can be identified by serial numbers 000001 through 002800, stamped on the unit’s collar.  UPC 850015730016 and SKU YSN100HOG are printed on the box.  

The Hog 100-pound cylinders were manufactured in Thailand and sold Online at www.amazon.com, www.wayfair.com, www.ebay.com, www.homeDepot.com, and www.walmart.com from January 2020 through October 2020 for about $250.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and  contact Flame King for a full refund or free replacement.

Flame King can be contacted Consumers at 844-464-8265 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@flameking.com, or at www.flameking.com/hogrecall or www.flameking.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 75° 66°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

81° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 81° 49°

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 71° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 38% 74° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 45°

Thursday

63° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 63° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

68°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

75°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories