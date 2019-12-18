Holding onto the sunshine until the winter solstice Saturday in the extended forecast

High pressure has strengthened over the region and will help the winds subside over the next 48 hours, until an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico lifts across the Florida panhandle and spreads high cloudiness and showers across the region…At this time it appears the best opportunities may arrive later on Saturday afternoon through the day on Sunday before the low moves east and lifts out into the Atlantic.

Temperatures will remain below average this weekend and overnight lows will all dip down into the lower 40s. The first day of the Winter Solstice for all of us in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to enjoy a overcast winter-like feel in the air but sorry no snow with this forecast.

Sunshine and mild readings return to above average readings for Christmas Eve and clouds return Christmas Day but remaining pleasant for local travelers.