FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fort Moore Maneuver Center of Excellence Band is spreading holiday cheer! They are performing a holiday concert at the River Center December 1st at 7:30pm.

On Tuesday they spread joy and holiday classics in the WRBL studios.

All tickets are free and the event is open to the public. Over five decades the band has taken great pride in entertaining soldiers, military families, and the community.