Holiday window washers surprise kids at Randall hospital

The Grinch was one of the most popular characters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some familiar faces helped wash windows and bring some Christmas joy to patients at the Randall Children’s Hospital on Monday. Window washers dressed up as the Grinch, Santa Claus and the Nutcracker and rappelled down the side of the building while children looked on.

“I thought it was super cool,” said Chevelle Stegall, a patient at the hospital. “I thought it was really fun. They’re bringing all the joy to us at the hospital, so I thought it was cool.”

The kids even got to fist bump and high-five some of their favorite characters. The Grinch was one of the most popular window washers.

Randall Children’s Hospital said they put together events like this so that children and their families can experience a somewhat normal day and break out of the day-to-day hospital routine.