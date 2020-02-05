Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced in a statement to People Magazine.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

The Spartacus star had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996.He is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons Michael, Joel, and Eric.