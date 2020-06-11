Home for Good organizes a landlord engagement group to help bring an end homelessness

A local nonprofit is reaching out to property owners and community agencies to help bring an end to homelessness here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Home for Good hosted a virtual interest meeting asking property managers to be part of a Community Landlord Engagement Board. The board would help people experiencing homelessness find housing and also help landlords better serve the community.

Pat Frey with Home for Good says the meeting was to start the conversation of how to improve the relationship between a landlord, tenant, or potential client.

“The landlords will have a way to also address the challenges that they may have with tenants. Whether it be educating people on good tenancy practices, but also educating landlords on housing standards and inspections and all those so it’s absolutely an engagement of the entire process,” Frey said.

Michael Powell is a local realtor. Powell says he owns a housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. He says he wants to join to bring more resources to his tenants to better serve their needs to keep them housed.

“If a person is in mental crisis and is threatening another person in the building they’re quick to call the police. When the police come in to intervene what’s really needed in that time is a mental health intervention as opposed to a criminal intervention,” Powell said.

Powell says this is how many folks can become homeless. He says they go away to serve time and when they return back to society they may not have a home waiting for them. For more information on how to be part of the group, click here.