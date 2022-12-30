COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good has been active in Columbus and Phenix City for 13 years. Unlike many of the non-profit organizations that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley support, this one is part of the agency.

Reducing the community’s homeless numbers and providing help and services for those facing a housing crisis is the reason Home for Good exists.

“We have looked at this from a bigger picture and we stopped being reactive and began to be proactive as a community,” said Pat Frey, a United Way Vice President who is in charge of Home for Good.

For the last six years, Frey has led the efforts at Home for Good. And, as she just said, those efforts are designed to deal with homelessness in a proactive and focused manner.

Back in February, Home for Good identified 243 homeless individuals through the annual Point in Time count.

She says there is a changing dynamic in the homeless community.

“We are looking at the face of homelessness has changed dramatically over the last two years,” Frey said. “But we saw a gradual change starting about five years ago. We are seeing more families with children becoming homeless. And it’s a sign of wages and earnings not keeping up with the cost of living.”

And one way that Home for Good knows what’s happening with the homeless population is right after the first of the year, they send volunteers out into the city to conduct that count.

The count is scheduled to be done Monday Jan. 23 and into Tuesday morning Jan. 24.

And Frey is seeking volunteers to assist with the count.

“I think of a saying my son has said many times. People often say people should do something about that. Well, sometimes that somebody is you. And this is an opportunity for everyone to be that person who can make a difference. And it may be just a matter of helping out with the Point in Time count and surveying those who are experiencing homelessness and seeing what the needs are but it may also be opening your eyes or the eyes of those you associate with as to what the problems are and what the realities are.”

To learn more about volunteering for the Point in Time count click here.

While homeless populations are climbing significantly in communities across the nation, Columbus – for now – has avoided that reality.

“Actually last year, we had projected that our Point in Time count was going to be up much more than it was,” Frey said. “We were projecting 15 to 20 percent higher. And it went up 2 percent. I am not going to make any predictions for this year but I don’t think we will see the same number. Unfortunately, I think we will see some higher numbers than we did last year. … This community has done a really good job of taking care of homelessness, but like you said the economic times have made it really difficult.”