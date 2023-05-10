LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange home was deemed a loss after it was severely damaged in a fire, according to first responders.

The LaGrange Fire Department received a call and the crew dispatched on May 9 at 7:35 p.m. to Addie Street. The caller stated there were flames coming from the front of the home.

The first arriving unit made an aggressive interior attack. The fire caused extensive damage to two rooms as well as smoke and heat damage to the rest of the residence, according to the Fire Department.

A witness stated that the home was occupied by two people and both escaped without injuries. The fire department says the home had no power or gas service at the time of the incident and no working smoke detectors were found in the residence.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined after investigation. The property valued at $38,000 is declared a total loss.