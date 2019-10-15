Homecoming Week at Columbus State University!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) This week, Columbus State University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2019.
Jennifer Joyner, Assistant VP, Alumni Engagement & Special Events, joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the highlights of the week!
by: Greg LoydPosted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) This week, Columbus State University is celebrating Homecoming Week 2019.
Jennifer Joyner, Assistant VP, Alumni Engagement & Special Events, joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the highlights of the week!