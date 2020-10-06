Homeless woman charged after admitting to trading meth for food, gas, and shelter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A homeless woman has been charged after admitting to trading methamphetamine in exchange for food, gas, and shelter, officers said.

On October 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a search of a vehicle and found drugs and paraphernalia inside, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers performed the search, Duretta Stewart, 44, of Fairmont, was inside of the vehicle and the items, which amounted to 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, multiple empty plastic bags, and a small set of scales, officers said.

After officers read Stewart her Miranda rights, she consented a search of her cell phone, and officers found a message which she sent to another individual stating ‘I have ice if you are needing it,’ according to the complaint.

Also during the interview, Steward told officers that she would use methamphetamine to exchange for food, gas, and a place to stay, officers said.

Stewart has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $10,012 bond.

