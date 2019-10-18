Homicide investigation ongoing after woman found dead inside Auburn home

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Auburn after an adult female was discovered dead inside a home along Burke Place.

Police have not made an arrest at this time, nor have they identified a possible suspect.

First responders were called to the scene around 7:00 Thursday night.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register could not comment on a cause of death, but did tell News 3 the crime does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Coroner Bill Harris says the victim’s name is not being released at this point, pending notification of her family. He expects to release her name sometime Friday.

The Auburn Police Division encourages anyone having information related to this homicide to please call them at (334) 501-3140 and report it. The tip line is 334-246-1391 you can remain Anonymous. ￼