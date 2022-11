COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Braebern St. near Parkwood Drive.

Keaton Hightower, 28, was pronounced dead at 12:25pm by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News 3 for any updates on this developing story.